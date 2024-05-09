No Ghanaian artist is bigger than me - Xlimkid

Xlimkid

Rising rapper and songwriter, Xlimkid, boldly claims supremacy over Ghanaian artists despite his recent emergence in the industry.

In an interview with MyNewsGh.com, he rejects the label of an upcoming artist, emphasizing his confidence and understanding of the music industry.



Xlimkid asserts his belief in his own stature, dismissing notions of being categorized as an underground or upcoming artist.



He firmly believes in his own significance and refuses to be constrained by such labels.



Confident in his position, Xlimkid sees himself as a leader and a king in the music scene, asserting that no other artist surpasses him in stature.

He maintains that his growth and influence cannot be dictated by awards or accolades, such as the TGMA (The Ghana Music Awards).



For Xlimkid, his mindset has always been focused on his own greatness, regardless of how others perceive him.



He remains unwavering in his conviction that he stands at the forefront of Ghanaian music, poised for even greater success in the future.