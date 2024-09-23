Entertainment

No driver is dead, motorcyclist, passenger in critical condition – Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata Unfazed Kofi Kinaata

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Kofi Kinaata confirmed that the motorcyclist and passenger involved in an accident with his vehicle are in critical condition, denying reports of a driver’s death.

Kofi Kinaata confirmed that the motorcyclist and passenger involved in an accident with his vehicle are in critical condition, denying reports of a driver’s death. He emphasized that he and his team are unharmed and criticized misinformation regarding fatalities, noting the lack of helmets contributed to the severity of injuries.



