No musician is bigger than me in Ghana - Fancy Gadam

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam boldly declared, “No musician in Ghana is bigger than me,” during an interview on Radio Tamale's drive show, Bugum Beni.

The statement comes as he prepares for his highly anticipated Gadam Nation concert at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Fancy Gadam, known for his unique blend of Afrobeats and Hausa music, emphasized his dedication to the industry and the strong following he has cultivated over the years.



He expressed confidence in his ability to draw fans and deliver a memorable performance at the concert, which aims to celebrate his musical journey.

The artist's remarks have sparked discussions among fans and industry peers about his standing in Ghana's competitive music landscape.



As excitement builds for the event, fans eagerly await an opportunity to see Fancy Gadam showcase his talent live.



The concert promises to be a significant milestone in his career.



