No one in Ghana has the power to ‘address’ Asantehene – Actor Kwaku Manu

Image 138.png Kwaku Manu

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has asserted that no one in Ghana, including the President, Parliament, or Supreme Court, can address or challenge the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has asserted that no one in Ghana, including the President, Parliament, or Supreme Court, can address or challenge the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. This statement came after journalist Afia Pokua criticized the Asantehene amid tribal conflicts, sparking backlash from the Ashanti community.



Source: Mynewsgh