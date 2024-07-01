Nollywood Stars at Sharon & Ugo’s White Wedding Take ‘Slay Hard or Go Home’ Seriously

Sharon Ooja White Wedding

Source: .bellanaija.com

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke's white wedding was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello, Omowunmi Dada, Jemima Osunde, Timini Egbuson, and Stan Nze dazzling at the #LoveUnitesUS24 celebration.

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke's white wedding was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello, Omowunmi Dada, Jemima Osunde, Timini Egbuson, and Stan Nze dazzling at the #LoveUnitesUS24 celebration.





Read full article