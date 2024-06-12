Nollywood actors that have died in 2024

Each actor left an indelible mark on Nigerian cinema.

In 2024, Nollywood mourns the loss of several iconic actors, including Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri.

The industry has suffered numerous deaths, from seasoned veterans to rising talents, leaving behind a legacy of invaluable contributions.



Among those who passed away are Olofa Ina, Ethel Ekpe, Amaechi Muonagor, Aderounmu Adejumoke, Junior Pope, Zulu Adigwu, Ganiyu Oyeyemi, and Sule Suebebe.

Each actor left an indelible mark on Nigerian cinema, with their unique talents and unforgettable performances.



Their deaths have sparked tributes, reflecting on their lasting impact on Nollywood and the entertainment industry as a whole.



