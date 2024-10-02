Entertainment

Nollywood legend Chiwetalu Agu reveals how to handle conflicts in marriage

Chiwelatu Agu 8 E1727791059556.jpeg Chiwetalu Agu and his wife

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanaweekend

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu advised young couples to resolve conflicts amicably, showcasing moments with his wife where they worked through disagreements. He emphasized addressing issues within the relationship to foster a loving environment and urged couples to let love guide them, wishing everyone a wonderful week.



Source: Ghanaweekend