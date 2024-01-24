Nollywood star Yul Edochie launches own church

Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, the well-known Nollywood actor, has taken a bold step into the spiritual realm by unveiling his own ministry, named True Salvation Ministry (TSM).

The announcement was made on YouTube on Tuesday, marking a significant move for the actor.



Earlier, Yul had teased a major revelation on his official platform, generating curiosity among his followers. Subsequently, the actor-turned-preacher shared the news of his ministry's launch across all his social media accounts, featuring a poster introducing True Salvation Ministry.



Expressing his commitment to the divine calling, Yul stated that it is time to fully engage in the work of God and propagate the authentic message of faith. His social media posts encouraged followers to tune in and witness the transformative journey ahead as he embarks on this new spiritual venture.

“It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty. It’s time to do his work fully.



To spread the true message of God.



Tune in, and he transformed,” he said.