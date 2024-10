Dr. Cryme

Source: Mynewsgh

Rapper Dr Cryme revealed the personal significance of his iconic cap during an interview on the Atuu program. He expressed a strong attachment, stating, "I would never appear in public without my cap," calling it his good luck charm and symbolizing his journey in the Ghanaian music scene.





