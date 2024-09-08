Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Nothing can let me leave my husband Bishop Obinim – Florence Obinim

Florence And Bishop Daniel Obinim 696x392 Florence made it clear that she is focused on enjoying the blessings of her marriage

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: The Chronicle

Florence Obinim, a Gospel singer and wife of televangelist Bishop Daniel Obinim, has expressed her unwavering support for her husband despite controversies surrounding him.

She emphasized her commitment to staying by his side, citing their enduring bond and the rewards of their hard work together.

Florence made it clear that she is focused on enjoying the blessings of her marriage and will not leave her husband for anyone, blocking out any negativity directed towards her because of him.

Read full article

Source: The Chronicle