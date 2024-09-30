Entertainment

0

Oasis ticket seller and promoter bosses get £14.8m

IMG 20240930 083540 This payout, unrelated to the upcoming Oasis reunion tour

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Six directors at ticketing firm SJM received a £14.8 million dividend for 2023, following an £11.8 million pre-tax profit.

Six directors at ticketing firm SJM received a £14.8 million dividend for 2023, following an £11.8 million pre-tax profit. This payout, unrelated to the upcoming Oasis reunion tour, coincides with controversy over dynamic ticket pricing, with prices reportedly rising from £150 to £350 for some tickets, prompting investigations.



Source: BBC