Oasis ticket seller and promoter bosses get £14.8m

Entertainment
Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
Six directors at ticketing firm SJM received a £14.8 million dividend for 2023, following an £11.8 million pre-tax profit. This payout, unrelated to the upcoming Oasis reunion tour, coincides with controversy over dynamic ticket pricing, with prices reportedly rising from £150 to £350 for some tickets, prompting investigations.
