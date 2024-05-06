Obaa Cee left embarrassed as Kidi snubs her at USA event

Obaa Cee

Ghanaian TikToker Obaa Cee recently recounted her disappointing encounter with popular musician KiDi at a USA event she promoted heavily.

Despite Obaa Cee's efforts in promoting KiDi's appearance, he declined her request for a photo, leaving her feeling embarrassed and wounded.



In an interview with The Delay Show, Obaa Cee expressed her disappointment, highlighting how she had hoped for a personal moment with KiDi but was met with indifference.

Although hurt by the incident, Obaa Cee has forgiven KiDi for his actions.



Footage of KiDi ignoring Obaa Cee's attempts to interact with him went viral on TikTok, sparking criticism from social media users who deemed his behavior impolite.