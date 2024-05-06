Obaa Cee recounts abandonment and divorce 40 days after childbirth

Obaa Cee

Ghanaian TikToker Obaa Cee revealed the painful chapters of her failed marriage, highlighting moments of abandonment and emotional turmoil.

Speaking on The Delay Show aired on May 4, 2024, Obaa Cee shared the distressing ordeal that marked the downfall of her marriage, beginning with her husband's absence during childbirth.



Six years after welcoming her first child, Obaa Cee found herself pregnant with their second child, facing her husband's proposition of abortion due to financial constraints.



Despite her refusal, she experienced abandonment once again during childbirth, left to navigate the hospital alone.



Even though her husband covered medical expenses, Obaa Cee grappled with the emotional toll of his absence and insufficient financial support.



Refusing meagre housekeeping money only exacerbated neglect, ultimately leading to her husband halting financial assistance, forcing her into single motherhood.

The ultimate blow came 40 days postpartum when Obaa Cee learned of her husband's decision to divorce through his family members.



Despite her husband being her first and only sexual partner, their marriage unraveled, leaving her devastated.



Now rumored to be 54 years old, Obaa Cee disclosed that she is happily married to a Ghanaian based in the United States, enjoying fourteen years of marital bliss.



She praised her current husband for his unwavering support, marking a stark contrast to her previous marriage's painful memories.