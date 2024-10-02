Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Obofour: Hiplife veteran defends Skrewfaze's legendary status, calls detractors 'idioticals'

Obour Skrew Skrewface

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Obofour defended Skrewfaze's legendary status after the artist hinted at a possible remix with Stonebwoy's "Jejereje." Skrewfaze, acknowledging the song's appeal, said he'd consider a remix if contacted.

Obofour defended Skrewfaze's legendary status after the artist hinted at a possible remix with Stonebwoy's "Jejereje." Skrewfaze, acknowledging the song's appeal, said he'd consider a remix if contacted. Obofour rebuked critics, highlighting Skrewfaze's extensive contributions to Ghanaian music, including over 400 hit features.



Read full article

Source: Classfmonline