Ohemaa Mercy rebukes Christian personality worship, grieves: 'Lying preachers have larger following'

Ohemaa Mercy

Source: Classfmonline

Ohemaa Mercy criticized the lack of discernment among Christians, warning against following deceptive preachers who prioritize personal gain over spiritual truth.

