Ohene Kwame Frimpong Confirms Financing Medikal’s Indigo O2 Concert

Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Ghanaian businessman and independent parliamentary candidate Ohene Kwame Frimpong confirmed he solely financed Medikal’s sold-out concert at the O2 Arena, following a conversation with Medikal and Shatta Wale.

Ghanaian businessman and independent parliamentary candidate Ohene Kwame Frimpong confirmed he solely financed Medikal's sold-out concert at the O2 Arena, following a conversation with Medikal and Shatta Wale. He previously supported another successful UK event and plans to launch his campaign on November 3, 2024.





