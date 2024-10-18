Entertainment

Entertainment
Ohene Kwame Frimpong Confirms Financing Medikal’s Indigo O2 Concert

Ohene Kwame Frimpong Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian businessman and independent parliamentary candidate Ohene Kwame Frimpong confirmed he solely financed Medikal’s sold-out concert at the O2 Arena, following a conversation with Medikal and Shatta Wale. He previously supported another successful UK event and plans to launch his campaign on November 3, 2024.



Source: ZionFelix