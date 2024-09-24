Ohene Music unveils 13-track album 'Songs of Songs' featuring top Ghanaian artists

Award-winning UK-based Ghanaian singer Ohene Music is back with his highly anticipated album, 'Songs of Songs', following the success of his impactful project, 'Sunrise in Accra (Accra we Dey)'.

This 13-track album narrates a poignant love story from Ohene's life and features an impressive lineup of artists, including renowned figures such as Okyeame Kwame, Andy Dosty, Kweku Bany, Abenah Supremoh, and Franka Vibes.



With contributions from top producers like Da BeatMasta (UK), Kin Dee, MensBeatz, and Dominic Quarchie, *Songs of Songs* promises a rich blend of sounds that reflect Ohene’s unique musical style.

Fans can look forward to an emotional and melodic journey that captures the essence of love and relationships.



Stay tuned for the release, as this album is set to resonate deeply with listeners.



