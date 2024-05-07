Okese 1's manager, Fiifi Made It, passes away at 35

Okese 1

The music industry is in mourning following the sudden death of Richard Fiifi Amoah, widely known as Fiifi Made It, the respected manager instrumental to Okese 1's rise to fame.

Fiifi Amoah, aged 35, tragically died on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Center after a brief illness.



Despite being active on social media just hours before his passing, Fiifi's death shocked many, leaving them stunned and bewildered.



While the precise cause of his demise remains undisclosed, the industry is grappling with the loss of a notable figure recognized for his commitment and professionalism.

Beyond his role as a manager, Fiifi Made It recently marked his first anniversary with his partner, Wendy Afia Kessie, adding to the poignancy of his passing.



Tributes and condolences have flooded social media platforms, underscoring Fiifi's profound impact on colleagues, friends, and fans.



His remembered kindness and significant contributions to the music community have led to an acknowledgment of his departure as a profound loss to the industry.