Okomfo Koleege

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian actor Collins Oteng, known as Okomfo Koleege, recently remarried on October 20, 2024. After facing social media criticism for his decision, he subtly responded by sharing a TikTok video featuring Rap Fada and Amerado's "Chingam" song, with a caption suggesting patience toward critics.





