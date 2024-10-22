Entertainment

Okomfo Koleege remarries; Beautiful marriage photos drop

Okomfo Koleege 2 Marriage His new marriage in 2024 has attracted significant attention on social media

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian actor Okomfo Koleege has remarried two years after losing his first wife, Millicent, during childbirth in 2022.

Ghanaian actor Okomfo Koleege has remarried two years after losing his first wife, Millicent, during childbirth in 2022. His new marriage in 2024 has attracted significant attention on social media, with fans admiring the couple’s elegant attire, blending traditional Ghanaian Kente fabric with modern style.



