Okyeame Kwame, Kwabena Kwabena, Sista Afia, Amerado billed for Live Konnect

The event will take place at Soho, Marina Mall, Airport City, Accra.

Andy Dosty, a renowned Ghanaian disc jockey and radio presenter, will host the upcoming Live Konnect event featuring performances from A-list Ghanaian musicians such as Okyeame Kwame, Kwabena Kwabena, Sista Afia, and Amerado.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024, the event will take place at Soho, Marina Mall, Airport City, Accra.



Limited tickets and table reservations are now available, with attendees urged to secure their spots by purchasing tickets via *714*11*15#.



Kwabena Kwabena, who first performed at Live Konnect in October 2021, will return alongside Andy Dosty for what promises to be an electrifying performance.

Expect dazzling performances from Okyeame Kwame, Amerado, and Sista Afia, ensuring an unforgettable night for music fans.



Organizers, including celebrated Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Mensah, have assured attendees true value for their money, making Live Konnect a must-attend event.