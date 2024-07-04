Entertainment

Okyeame Kwame advocates abolishing presidential powers to choose IGP, Chief Justice, CEOs; it breeds corruption, indiscipline

Okyeame Kwame Ad Okyeame Kwame

Thu, 4 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Okyeame Kwame discussed his reluctance to enter politics unless significant reforms occur.

He criticized the current system where aspiring MPs use gifts to sway delegates, calling it bribery.

He advocated for electoral reforms and criticized executive powers in Ghana's constitution, stressing the need for checks and balances to ensure accountability and discipline among leaders.

Source: Classfmonline