Okyeame Kwame blesses King Paluta in 'Insha Allah' video

Source: MET TV

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has blessed fast-rising rapper, King Paluta in his Insha Allah music video.

Okyeame Kwame has over the period shown his admiration for King Paluta’s ingenuity.



The Ghanaian music legend connected with his Osiekrom brother to praise God and bless the work of King Paluta's hands.



King Paluta who was featured in Okyeame Kwame's Insha Allah song, played an instrumental role as the producer.



In the music video, Okyeame Kwame was seen serving King Paluta a drink, signifying his musical blessings for him.



The mid-tempo song which features King Paluta is filled with words of encouragement for music lovers and urges them not to give up on their journey of life.

The song injects positive energy and motivates people not to give up regardless of the difficulties they face, but to believe that every dream is achievable.



Insha Allah, which is one of the songs off his upcoming ‘Love and Hustle’ EP, is to encourage listeners and the general public not to easily give up in these hard times.



The video produced by Ebenezer Boakye Yiadom is available on YouTube and other digital music platforms.



Watch the video below



