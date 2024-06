Okyeame Kwame calls for cultural integrity in Ghanaian music scene

Okyeame Kwame

Source: StarrFm

In a recent interview, Okyeame Kwame urged Ghana's music industry to prioritize cultural integrity and global competition over comparisons with Nigerian artists.

He emphasized that true competition extends beyond Africa, citing figures like Jay-Z and U.S. artists shaping global media trends.



Kwame opposed banning Nigerian music, advocating instead for educating youth on identity choices.

He stressed maintaining African identity as crucial for personal and professional success, cautioning against cultural disorientation.



Kwame's message encourages embracing diversity without restrictions, aiming for a global perspective in the Ghanaian music industry while preserving local identities and values.



