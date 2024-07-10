Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Okyeame Kwame credits Daddy Lumba for saving his career

IMG 20240710 095457 Okyeame Kwame

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has made a surprising revelation about his career, attributing his success to the guidance of legendary artist, Daddy Lumba.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live