Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Entertainment
0

Okyeame Kwame emphasizes artistic authenticity over competition

WhatsApp Image 2024 06 26 At 5.jpeg Okyeame Kwame

Fri, 28 Jun 2024 Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame, in an interview with Blessing on Rhythmzlive, discussed his evolved perspective on music, emphasizing authenticity and personal satisfaction over competition and awards.

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame, in an interview with Blessing on Rhythmzlive, discussed his evolved perspective on music, emphasizing authenticity and personal satisfaction over competition and awards. He no longer views music as a competitive field, focusing on creating original, personally fulfilling content rather than seeking external validation or accolades.



Read full article

Source: StarrFm