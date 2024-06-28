Okyeame Kwame emphasizes artistic authenticity over competition

Okyeame Kwame

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame, in an interview with Blessing on Rhythmzlive, discussed his evolved perspective on music, emphasizing authenticity and personal satisfaction over competition and awards. He no longer views music as a competitive field, focusing on creating original, personally fulfilling content rather than seeking external validation or accolades.





