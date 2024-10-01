Okyeame Kwame presses president Akufo-Addo to take decisive action on illegal mining

Okyeame Kwame

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame urged President Akufo-Addo to address illegal mining (galamsey) during an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz. He questioned the president's failure to fulfill his promise to combat environmental damage, highlighting the urgent need for action to protect the nation’s water resources ahead of the upcoming elections.





