Okyeame Kwame presses president Akufo-Addo to take decisive action on illegal mining

Ok Kwame Okyeame Kwame

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame urged President Akufo-Addo to address illegal mining (galamsey) during an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz. He questioned the president's failure to fulfill his promise to combat environmental damage, highlighting the urgent need for action to protect the nation’s water resources ahead of the upcoming elections.



