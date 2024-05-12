Okyeame Kwame raises concerns over bribery in Ghanaian political system

Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, voices apprehension regarding the escalating trend of bribery within Ghana's political landscape, particularly during parliamentary elections.

He highlights the disturbing practice of candidates resorting to substantial financial incentives to sway delegates' votes, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this issue.



Expressing worry over the repercussions, he notes that such actions lead elected officials to prioritize personal gain over serving constituents' interests.



Okyeame Kwame asserts that combating corruption and preventing the misuse of state resources will remain challenging unless decisive action is taken.

He critiques the reliance on monetary influence in political processes, calling for a shift towards merit-based selection of parliamentary candidates.



Advocating for greater party member participation in primaries, he emphasizes the importance of electing competent representatives aligned with the party's values and interests.



Recent events, such as the NPP Ejisu by-elections, have further underscored the pervasive nature of political monetization, raising widespread concerns about its implications for democratic integrity.