Ola Michael criticizes Funny Face over repeated misconduct

Ola Michael

Renowned film director and critic, Ola Michael, has voiced his frustration with comedian Funny Face's continuous blunders and subsequent apologies during an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.

Ola highlighted Funny Face's recurring cycle of misbehavior, remorse, and relapse, suggesting a concerning pattern that raises doubts about the comedian's sincerity.



"We have overpampered him," Ola remarked. "Our tolerance has only encouraged his reckless behavior."



Ola expressed concern that Funny Face's apologies and promises to change are insincere, questioning whether he seeks redemption only when facing trouble.



Ola's comments follow Funny Face's release on bail after being involved in an accident that injured several pedestrians.



On Sunday, March 24, Funny Face's vehicle nearly killed five people, including a mother and two children, at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the Central Region. Witnesses attributed the incident to drunk driving and excessive speed.



After spending two weeks in police custody, Funny Face was granted bail on April 9, 2024, by the Kasoa-Akweley District Court. He is expected to appear in court again in four weeks as investigations continue.

Since his breakup in 2021, Funny Face has been embroiled in a string of public outbursts and misconduct, some leading to imprisonment and psychiatric hospitalization.



His erratic behavior has included contemplating suicide, publicly insulting industry figures, and engaging in violent incidents.



Some attribute his actions to mental breakdowns stemming from his tumultuous relationship with his ex-partner and struggles to see his children.



