Ola Michael criticizes Medikal for lack of focus on UK show

Entertainment pundit Ola Michael has criticized Medikal for what he perceives as a lack of seriousness in promoting his upcoming UK show amidst ongoing marital issues with his wife, Fella Makafui.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee on April 6, 2024, Ola Michael labeled the rapper's actions as a "useless publicity stunt," highlighting concerns that Medikal's personal controversies are overshadowing efforts to promote the event.



Michael emphasized that the rapper's recent marital problems and public feuds with fellow rapper Showboy and former record label AMG are distracting from the show's publicity.



Michael stressed the importance of Medikal focusing on promoting the show to attract UK fans, noting the challenges of filling a prestigious venue like the O2 Indigo. He criticized Medikal's attention on personal matters instead of leveraging his popularity as part of a high-profile couple with Fella Makafui to boost ticket sales.

The pundit cautioned that Medikal's handling of the situation might give the impression of disinterest to potential attendees, potentially impacting the event's success.



Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl about the couple's marital status, with Medikal announcing their separation and Fella Makafui making corresponding changes to her social media presence, further fueling speculation.