Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut Album Is On The Rise, Years After Its Release

Album Rise Olivia Rodrigo

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: Forbes

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour is resurging on multiple Billboard charts, including a return to the Top Album Sales at No. 48, boosted by a 22% sales increase.

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour is resurging on multiple Billboard charts, including a return to the Top Album Sales at No. 48, boosted by a 22% sales increase. The album climbs to No. 44 on the Top Streaming Albums and No. 41 on the Billboard 200, nearing the top 40.



Read full article

Source: Forbes