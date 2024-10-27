Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut Album Is On The Rise, Years After Its Release

Menu ›
Entertainment
Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: Forbes
Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour is resurging on multiple Billboard charts, including a return to the Top Album Sales at No. 48, boosted by a 22% sales increase.
Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour is resurging on multiple Billboard charts, including a return to the Top Album Sales at No. 48, boosted by a 22% sales increase. The album climbs to No. 44 on the Top Streaming Albums and No. 41 on the Billboard 200, nearing the top 40.
Source: Forbes