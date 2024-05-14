Omario Ck set to drop highly anticipated Single 'Victim' featuring Fancy Gadam

Omario CK

Ghana's rap scene is about to witness a seismic event as Omario CK, the sensational artist hailing from the North East Region, gears up to unveil his much-anticipated single, "Victim," featuring the illustrious Fancy Gadam.

Scheduled for release on Friday, May 17, 2024, this collaboration promises to ignite a musical firestorm.



Omario CK's infectious rap style has garnered him a legion of fans who are eagerly awaiting his latest offering.



Hailing from the culturally rich North East Region, Omario CK's music reflects his roots while resonating with listeners across the nation.



Teaming up with Fancy Gadam, a luminary in Northern Ghanaian music, adds an electrifying dynamic to "Victim."



Their combined talents are set to create a sonic masterpiece that transcends geographical boundaries and captivates audiences far and wide.

The anticipation for "Victim" has been steadily mounting, fueled by teasers and snippets shared by Omario CK on social media.



Fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly counting down the days until they can experience the full magic of this collaboration.



