Online trolls lack self-love - Joeboy

Joeboy

Nigerian afrobeats artiste, Joeboy, has emphasized that individuals who engage in online trolling do not harbor self-love.

In interview on 3FM Drive, Joeboy shared his insights, suggesting that the act of trolling reflects the internal struggles and insecurities of the trolls themselves.



According to the singer-songwriter, "Love can be the solution to many issues because people would treat others better if they genuinely loved themselves."



In his view, online trolls' behavior is often a projection of their own self-perception, indicating a lack of self-appreciation.



He remarked on April 4, "If you truly love yourself, you wouldn't use your phone to spread negativity about others."



Despite acknowledging the transformative power of love, Joeboy cautioned against misinterpreting his advocacy for love as an invitation for confrontation.

Joeboy also highlighted the pivotal role of social media in the music industry, noting both its benefits and downsides.



Recalling his breakthrough, Joeboy emphasized how social media, exemplified by his discovery by Mr. Eazi, has democratized access to the industry.



He underscored that platforms like Instagram and Twitter have dismantled traditional gatekeeping practices, enabling aspiring artists to gain recognition without elite endorsement.



Joeboy expressed enthusiasm for this new era, citing examples where artists' careers have been propelled by viral videos or covers, heralding a more inclusive music landscape.