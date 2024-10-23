Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Opportunities abound in Ghana; people don’t just see them – Ofori Amponsah

Ofoor Ofori Amponsah

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Highlife artist Ofori Amponsah expressed concern over Ghanaians risking their lives for greener pastures abroad, despite the opportunities in Ghana.

Highlife artist Ofori Amponsah expressed concern over Ghanaians risking their lives for greener pastures abroad, despite the opportunities in Ghana. Speaking on TV3, he emphasized that people often overlook local potential due to a desire for shortcuts, calling for national introspection and unity to address challenges.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh