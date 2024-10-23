Opportunities abound in Ghana; people don’t just see them – Ofori Amponsah

Ofori Amponsah

Source: Mynewsgh

Highlife artist Ofori Amponsah expressed concern over Ghanaians risking their lives for greener pastures abroad, despite the opportunities in Ghana. Speaking on TV3, he emphasized that people often overlook local potential due to a desire for shortcuts, calling for national introspection and unity to address challenges.





