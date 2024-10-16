Entertainment

Organic food makes you resistant but not immune to sickness – Osebo responds to mockers

Os Bo Osebo

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Richard Brown, known as Osebo the Zara Man, recently spoke on Accra 100.5 FM about his long trip to Italy to restock his shop with OS shoes.

Richard Brown, known as Osebo the Zara Man, recently spoke on Accra 100.5 FM about his long trip to Italy to restock his shop with OS shoes. He shared his health struggles related to weightlifting, responding to online ridicule by emphasizing that illness is part of life and God's design.



