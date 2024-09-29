Osofo Moses debunks rumors of his arrest

Osofo Moses

Source: Tigpost

Kumawood actor Osofo Moses, real name Charles Kofi-Ntim, denied rumors of his arrest, clarifying they stemmed from a manipulated photo taken during a film shoot.

