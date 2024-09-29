Entertainment

Osofo Moses debunks rumors of his arrest

IMG 20240929 172757 Osofo Moses

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Kumawood actor Osofo Moses, real name Charles Kofi-Ntim, denied rumors of his arrest, clarifying they stemmed from a manipulated photo taken during a film shoot.

Kumawood actor Osofo Moses, real name Charles Kofi-Ntim, denied rumors of his arrest, clarifying they stemmed from a manipulated photo taken during a film shoot. He expressed concern for the stress caused to his family and appreciated the support from friends and fans during the ordeal.



