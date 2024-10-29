‘Our fans don’t want us to leave when we’re performing’ – Keche

Ghanaian music group ”KECHE” has attributed their music success to the constant learning about their craft which makes their music exceptionally good to their fans.

In an interview on GHOne TV the group said “we are born entertainers and we always advise people to learn all the corners when it comes to the art of music”.



Joshua of the group further elaborated that they go through a series of processes before releasing a song.

He also stated that they record several equally good songs from which they choose the best and elaborate on it for some days or sometimes weeks.



According to him, they decide to release it to the public and even if it doesn’t become a hit, their fans jam to it and sing back to back when they are performing the song.



