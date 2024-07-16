Pappy Kojo claims he's 'quit music' after two dreams fulfilled including sleeping with movie star

Pappy Kojo

Source: Classfmonline

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo announced his retirement from music on July 14, 2024, citing fulfillment after achieving lifelong dreams: performing with rap legend Obrafour and romantically involving a Ghanaian actress.

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo announced his retirement from music on July 14, 2024, citing fulfillment after achieving lifelong dreams: performing with rap legend Obrafour and romantically involving a Ghanaian actress. Known for hits like "Realer No" and "Akwaaba," he gained fame since 2013 and remains a prominent figure in Ghana's music scene.





Read full article