Pappy Kojo claims he's 'quit music' after two dreams fulfilled including sleeping with movie star

Pappyyy Pappy Kojo

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo announced his retirement from music on July 14, 2024, citing fulfillment after achieving lifelong dreams: performing with rap legend Obrafour and romantically involving a Ghanaian actress.

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo announced his retirement from music on July 14, 2024, citing fulfillment after achieving lifelong dreams: performing with rap legend Obrafour and romantically involving a Ghanaian actress. Known for hits like "Realer No" and "Akwaaba," he gained fame since 2013 and remains a prominent figure in Ghana's music scene.



Source: Classfmonline