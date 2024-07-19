Entertainment

Paris Olympics in 1924 inspires new exhibition

IMG 20240719 170839 An exhibition at Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum explores the 1924 Paris Olympics

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

An exhibition at Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum explores the 1924 Paris Olympics, highlighting its impact on body image, identity, and gender. Featuring artworks by Picasso, Rivera, and others, alongside rare items like a letter from Olympic gold medalist William DeHart Hubbard, it opens a week before the Paris 2024 Games.



