Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Patapaa finally talks about his break from music and stay in the US

Patapaa Ss Patapaa

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian musician Patapaa has responded to critics doubting his ability to fill London's Indigo at The O2, claiming the venue is too small for his fanbase.

Ghanaian musician Patapaa has responded to critics doubting his ability to fill London's Indigo at The O2, claiming the venue is too small for his fanbase. He also discussed his year-long hiatus, citing performances in Belgium, a break in the US, and personal issues with his ex-wife, Liha Miller.



Read full article

Source: ZionFelix