Patrons of 'Christmas With KobbySalm' get satisfied

Gospel artiste, KobbySalm

Christmas With KobbySalm, an electrifying musical extravaganza held at the prestigious World Trade Center, Accra, unfolded as a resounding success, leaving attendees spellbound with a night of unforgettable performances and enthralling entertainment.

The event, put together by the award-winning Ghanaian Gospel artiste KobbySalm, was a culmination of melodious expressions, pulsating rhythms, and unbridled joy, heralding the spirit and celebration of Christmas in a truly remarkable fashion.



And indeed, the enthusiastic patrons left no stone unturned as they danced their hearts out.



The evening began with a riveting performance by the highly acclaimed Fra band whose electrifying stage presence set the perfect tone for an unforgettable night. Following suit, Kofi Karikari elevated the ambiance to new heights with a spellbinding showcase of musical prowess, captivating the audience with his soul-stirring melodies and magnetic stage charisma.



The evening took an even more mesmerising turn with the astounding vocal finesse and captivating renditions by Neqta, whose gripping performance left attendees in awe. The momentum continued to soar as the Mapek3 hitmaker Scott Evans graced the stage, regaling the audience with the infectious rhythms of AfroGospel, igniting an irresistible energy that permeated the atmosphere.

However, the zenith of the evening was reached when the KobbySalm took centre stage, setting the venue ablaze with his grand in-air entry which became an instant talking point, marking the beginning of an unforgettable musical journey. With his timeless hits and pulsating tracks, KobbySalm effortlessly turned the gathering into an electrifying celebration, igniting an exhilarating fervour that encapsulated the spirit of Christmas with unparalleled zeal.



The generosity of sponsors Verna and Bigoo added an extra layer of joy to the evening, as they delighted attendees with heartwarming gifts, further enhancing the festive cheer and spreading goodwill during the holiday season.



In the wake of this resounding success, KobbySalm has pledged an even more thrilling concert for the following year, promising an unmatched experience that will elevate the art of musical celebrations to unprecedented heights.



As the reverberations of Christmas with KobbySalm continue to resonate, one cannot help but eagerly anticipate the promise of yet another unforgettable musical spectacle in the coming year.