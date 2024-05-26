People hide age due to ‘inferiority complex disease’, ‘fraudulent activities’ – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Source: Classfmonline

Blakk Rasta, the Kuchoko Legend, openly shared his birth details, emphasizing the importance of embracing one's age without fear or shame.

He criticized the habit of concealing age, attributing it to inferiority complex and legal concerns.



His spiritual beliefs drive him to express gratitude to God continually, regardless of time or place.



He urged people to celebrate birthdays with sincerity and reject superstitions about hiding age.

Blakk Rasta highlighted the essence of gratitude in prayer, emphasizing that even a brief acknowledgment of thanks holds profound significance.



Overall, he advocates for authenticity, gratitude, and spiritual connection in embracing one's age and expressing gratitude to a higher power.



