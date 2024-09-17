Entertainment

Entertainment
People wish my husband and I divorce so that they can jubilate – Afua Asantewaa

IMG 20240917 132109 Afua Asantewaa and her husband

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Pulseghana

Ghanaian socialite Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has addressed critics of her marriage on social media, expressing frustration over their eagerness for news of her divorce. Despite this, she remains committed to her personal life and professional pursuits, including a recent, disqualified attempt to break a singing marathon record due to rule violations.



