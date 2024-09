David Graham

Source: BBC

David Graham, the voice actor known for iconic roles in *Doctor Who*, *Thunderbirds*, and *Peppa Pig*, has died at 99.

He famously voiced the Daleks, terrifying children for decades, and played Aloysius Parker in *Thunderbirds*.



He is also remembered as Grandpa Pig in *Peppa Pig*.

Graham’s contributions spanned a long and varied career.



Read full article