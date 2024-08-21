Photo: Kwaku Manu ex-wife remarries three years after divorce

The actor’s ex-wife was spotted in videos online taking photos with her husband and her family.

Ex-wife of Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu has remarried barely three years after their marriage ended.

She seemed overjoyed as a result of the new found love.



It will be remembered that regardless of efforts to keep their marriage together, Kwaku Manu and his wife broke up in 2022.

The actor has said that it was difficult but a very important decision they had to take to go their separate ways.



Kwaku Manu says he will give love a second chance.



