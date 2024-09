The nurse who administered the injection, reportedly on Bassey's orders, was also detained.

Source: Lindaikejisblog

Dr. Idara Bassey has been arrested by Lagos State Police in connection with the death of a 36-year-old woman during a buttock enlargement procedure.

Bassey, who fled after the incident, is under investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department.



