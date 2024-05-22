Police seek court order to halt 'Dumsor Must Stop' protest

The court is set to rule on the Police's request on May 24 at 9 am.

The Ghana Police Service has taken legal action to halt an upcoming protest against 'Dumsor', led by Yvonne Nelson and two others, filing for an injunction at the High Court.

Initially scheduled for May 25 at Revolution Square near the Jubilee House, the protest's conveners served notice to the police on May 9, prompting a subsequent meeting with the Accra Regional Police Command on May 15.



Following the meeting, the Police instructed the conveners to relocate the protest due to security concerns, as the Jubilee House is a designated security zone.







In a suit filed on May 20, the Police seek an injunction against the planned protest, citing public order, safety, and effective policing as grounds.

In response, the conveners have announced a change in date and venue for the protest, rescheduling it to June 8 and relocating to the University of Ghana, with a march to the Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout.



Organizers aim to minimize disruption, ensuring the flow of traffic during the protest hours from 2 pm to 10 pm.