Iwan Suhyini

Source: Mynewsgh

Veteran singer Iwan Suhyini criticized Ghanaian politicians for deceiving citizens, calling them "politricians." He urged the youth not to fall for political tricks, avoid violence, and reject money-driven influence in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need for peace and a focus on the future.





