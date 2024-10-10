Entertainment

Polluted water from galamsey affects everyone – Dr. Pounds

Dr . P.png Dr. Pounds

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Pounds, a Hitz FM radio presenter, called the polluted water from galamsey a national issue, not bound by politics. He shared his personal experience of brown tap water resembling cocoa drink, emphasizing that water pollution affects everyone, regardless of political affiliation, and urged politicians to prioritize water safety.



