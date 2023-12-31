Popular Ghanaian actor Too Sweet Annan ties the knot

Ghanaian actor, Too Sweet kissing his wife

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Too Sweet Annan, has officially tied the knot with his girlfriend, Msflava in a glamorous wedding ceremony that was held in Accra.

The 38-year-old producer, who has been in a relationship with Msflava for some time now, took the opportunity to marry her and make their relationship official.



The marriage ceremony was graced by prominent personalities in the entertainment industry including Kalybos, Prince David Osei, James Gardiner, Ruth Kadiri as well as musician, Okyeame Kwame.



During the exchange of the wedding vows, Too Sweet Annan was heard saying, “From this day, there is no other woman I want to look upon to hold, touch or love. So help me God.”



Afterwards, his wife, Msflava also vowed to stay true to his husband and not have an extramarital affair with any other man.



“At this moment declare with my mouth and pledge with my heart to you that from this day there is no other man I want to look upon to hold to touch or to love than you. And I mean it from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Too Sweet Annan’s marriage has added up to the number of celebrities who tied the knot in 2023 with the recent one being Kalybos.



